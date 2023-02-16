Who's Playing

Georgia Southern @ Marshall

Current Records: Georgia Southern 14-13; Marshall 21-6

What to Know

The Marshall Thundering Herd will be returning home after a four-game road trip. The Thundering Herd and the Georgia Southern Eagles will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at Henderson Center. Marshall will be seeking to avenge the 81-76 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played January 5th.

Marshall didn't have too much trouble with the Georgia State Panthers on the road this past Saturday as they won 88-77.

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the game between Georgia Southern and the Arkansas State Red Wolves this past Saturday was still a pretty decisive one as Georgia Southern wrapped it up with a 68-53 win at home.

Their wins bumped Marshall to 21-6 and the Eagles to 14-13. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Thundering Herd and Georgia Southern clash.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Henderson Center -- Huntington, West Virginia

Series History

Georgia Southern won the only game these two teams have played in the last nine years.