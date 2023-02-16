Who's Playing

Georgia Southern @ Marshall

Current Records: Georgia Southern 14-13; Marshall 21-6

What to Know

After four games on the road, the Marshall Thundering Herd are heading back home. The Thundering Herd and the Georgia Southern Eagles will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 7 p.m. ET Thursday at Henderson Center. Marshall will be seeking to avenge the 81-76 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played January 5th.

Marshall strolled past the Georgia State Panthers with points to spare on Saturday, taking the contest 88-77.

Meanwhile, Georgia Southern didn't have too much trouble with the Arkansas State Red Wolves at home on Saturday as they won 68-53.

Marshall is the favorite in this one, with an expected 12.5-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (16-7), so they might be worth a quick bet.

Their wins bumped Marshall to 21-6 and the Eagles to 14-13. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Thundering Herd and Georgia Southern clash.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Henderson Center -- Huntington, West Virginia

Henderson Center -- Huntington, West Virginia TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $42.00

Odds

The Thundering Herd are a big 12.5-point favorite against the Eagles, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 12.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Georgia Southern won the only game these two teams have played in the last nine years.