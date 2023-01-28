Who's Playing

Georgia State @ Marshall

Current Records: Georgia State 9-12; Marshall 17-5

What to Know

The Georgia State Panthers are on the road again on Saturday and play against the Marshall Thundering Herd at 7 p.m. ET Jan. 28 at Henderson Center. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.

On Thursday, the Panthers lost to the App. State Mountaineers on the road by a decisive 71-59 margin.

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Marshall as they fell 86-82 to the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks on Thursday. What made the loss an especially bitter pill for Marshall to swallow was that they had been favored by 16 points coming into the game.

Georgia State is now 9-12 while Marshall sits at 17-5. A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: Georgia State has only been able to knock down 41.50% percent of their shots, which is the 29th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. The Thundering Herd's offense has more to brag about, as they they rank 17th in college basketball when it comes to points per game, with 81.9 on average.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Henderson Center -- Huntington, West Virginia

Henderson Center -- Huntington, West Virginia TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.