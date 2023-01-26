Who's Playing

Louisiana-Monroe @ Marshall

Current Records: Louisiana-Monroe 9-12; Marshall 17-4

What to Know

The Marshall Thundering Herd will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Thundering Herd and the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 7 p.m. ET Thursday at Henderson Center. Marshall is out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.

Marshall was able to grind out a solid win over the Arkansas State Red Wolves on Saturday, winning 87-78.

Meanwhile, Louisiana-Monroe has to be hurting after a devastating 77-53 defeat at the hands of the Troy Trojans on Saturday. Louisiana-Monroe was surely aware of their 10.5-point disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result.

Marshall is the favorite in this one, with an expected 15.5-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (12-6), so they might be worth a quick bet.

Marshall's victory lifted them to 17-4 while Louisiana-Monroe's loss dropped them down to 9-12. We'll see if the Thundering Herd can repeat their recent success or if the Warhawks bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Henderson Center -- Huntington, West Virginia

Henderson Center -- Huntington, West Virginia TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $26.25

Odds

The Thundering Herd are a big 15.5-point favorite against the Warhawks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 15.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.