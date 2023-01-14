Who's Playing

Old Dominion @ Marshall

Current Records: Old Dominion 10-7; Marshall 14-4

What to Know

Get ready for a Sun Belt battle as the Old Dominion Monarchs and the Marshall Thundering Herd will face off at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at Henderson Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with Old Dominion winning the first 79-64 at home and Marshall taking the second 67-63.

The point spread favored the Monarchs on Thursday, but luck did not. They were just a bucket short of a win and fell 67-66 to the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers.

Meanwhile, the Thundering Herd took their game against the Southern Miss Golden Eagles on Thursday by a conclusive 89-67 score.

Marshall's victory lifted them to 14-4 while Old Dominion's loss dropped them down to 10-7. We'll see if Marshall can repeat their recent success or if Old Dominion bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Henderson Center -- Huntington, West Virginia

Henderson Center -- Huntington, West Virginia TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Marshall have won nine out of their last 14 games against Old Dominion.