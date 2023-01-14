Who's Playing
Old Dominion @ Marshall
Current Records: Old Dominion 10-7; Marshall 14-4
What to Know
Get ready for a Sun Belt battle as the Old Dominion Monarchs and the Marshall Thundering Herd will face off at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at Henderson Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with Old Dominion winning the first 79-64 at home and Marshall taking the second 67-63.
The point spread favored the Monarchs on Thursday, but luck did not. They were just a bucket short of a win and fell 67-66 to the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers.
Meanwhile, the Thundering Herd took their game against the Southern Miss Golden Eagles on Thursday by a conclusive 89-67 score.
Marshall's victory lifted them to 14-4 while Old Dominion's loss dropped them down to 10-7. We'll see if Marshall can repeat their recent success or if Old Dominion bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Henderson Center -- Huntington, West Virginia
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Marshall have won nine out of their last 14 games against Old Dominion.
- Feb 17, 2022 - Marshall 67 vs. Old Dominion 63
- Feb 03, 2022 - Old Dominion 79 vs. Marshall 64
- Feb 06, 2021 - Marshall 87 vs. Old Dominion 67
- Feb 05, 2021 - Old Dominion 82 vs. Marshall 81
- Feb 22, 2020 - Marshall 74 vs. Old Dominion 66
- Jan 18, 2020 - Marshall 68 vs. Old Dominion 67
- Jan 03, 2019 - Marshall 70 vs. Old Dominion 67
- Feb 22, 2018 - Old Dominion 84 vs. Marshall 79
- Jan 13, 2018 - Old Dominion 82 vs. Marshall 76
- Mar 09, 2017 - Marshall 64 vs. Old Dominion 63
- Feb 23, 2017 - Old Dominion 86 vs. Marshall 65
- Jan 05, 2017 - Marshall 90 vs. Old Dominion 86
- Feb 20, 2016 - Marshall 82 vs. Old Dominion 65
- Jan 23, 2016 - Marshall 78 vs. Old Dominion 75