Who's Playing

Southern Miss @ Marshall

Current Records: Southern Miss 14-3; Marshall 13-4

What to Know

The Southern Miss Golden Eagles are on the road again Thursday and play against the Marshall Thundering Herd at 9 p.m. ET Jan. 12 at Henderson Center. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The Golden Eagles didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks on Saturday, but they still walked away with a 65-60 win.

Meanwhile, Marshall strolled past the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers with points to spare on Saturday, taking the matchup 81-66.

Southern Miss is expected to lose this next one by 7.5. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past three games, so buyers beware.

The wins brought Southern Miss up to 14-3 and Marshall to 13-4. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Southern Miss enters the contest with only 62 points allowed per game on average, good for 28th best in college basketball. But the Thundering Herd come into the matchup boasting the 22nd most points per game in college basketball at 81.7. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET

Thursday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Henderson Center -- Huntington, West Virginia

Henderson Center -- Huntington, West Virginia TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $26.25

Odds

The Thundering Herd are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Golden Eagles, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -113

Series History

Marshall have won five out of their last eight games against Southern Miss.