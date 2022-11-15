Who's Playing

Tennessee Tech @ Marshall

Current Records: Tennessee Tech 1-1; Marshall 0-1

What to Know

The Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles have quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court. They will square off against the Marshall Thundering Herd on the road at 7 p.m. ET on Monday at Henderson Center. The Golden Eagles are looking to tack on another W to their 12-game streak on the road.

Tennessee Tech took their game at home last Thursday with ease, bagging an 82-48 victory over the Tennessee Wesleyan Bulldogs.

Meanwhile, Marshall was just a bucket short of a win last week and fell 83-82 to the Queens University Royals.

Tennessee Tech is now 1-1 while Marshall sits at 0-1. Two last-season numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Tennessee Tech has allowed their opponents an average of 12 steals per game, the 356th most in college basketball. But the Thundering Herd enter the matchup with 6.8 steals per game on average, good for 19th best in college basketball. In other words, the Golden Eagles will need to work extra hard to take care of the ball.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Monday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Henderson Center -- Huntington, West Virginia

Henderson Center -- Huntington, West Virginia TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Thundering Herd are a big 16.5-point favorite against the Golden Eagles, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.