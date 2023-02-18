Who's Playing

Troy @ Marshall

Current Records: Troy 17-11; Marshall 22-6

What to Know

The Marshall Thundering Herd and the Troy Trojans will face off in a Sun Belt clash at 7 p.m. ET Feb. 18 at Henderson Center.

Marshall escaped with a win on Thursday against the Georgia Southern Eagles by the margin of a single free throw, 84-83.

Meanwhile, Troy didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Arkansas State Red Wolves on Thursday, but they still walked away with a 67-62 win.

The Thundering Herd are the favorite in this one, with an expected 9-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (16-8), so they might be worth a quick bet.

Their wins bumped Marshall to 22-6 and Troy to 17-11. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Marshall and the Trojans clash.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Henderson Center -- Huntington, West Virginia

Henderson Center -- Huntington, West Virginia TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $97.20

Odds

The Thundering Herd are a big 9-point favorite against the Trojans, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.