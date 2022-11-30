Who's Playing
Lehigh @ Maryland-Eastern Shore
Current Records: Lehigh 4-2; Maryland-Eastern Shore 2-4
What to Know
The Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks will take on the Lehigh Mountain Hawks at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at William P Hytche Athletic Center. Maryland-Eastern Shore will be hoping to build upon the 81-75 win they picked up against Lehigh when they previously played in December of last year.
A win for Maryland-Eastern Shore just wasn't in the stars this past Friday as the squad never even grasped a temporary lead. They suffered a grim 72-45 defeat to the Virginia Cavaliers. Maryland-Eastern Shore was surely aware of their 29.5-point disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result.
Meanwhile, it was a close one, but on Sunday the Mountain Hawks sidestepped the Monmouth Hawks for an 80-76 victory.
Lehigh's victory lifted them to 4-2 while Maryland-Eastern Shore's loss dropped them down to 2-4. We'll see if Lehigh can repeat their recent success or if Maryland-Eastern Shore bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: William P Hytche Athletic Center -- Princess Anne, Maryland
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Maryland-Eastern Shore won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.
- Dec 04, 2021 - Maryland-Eastern Shore 81 vs. Lehigh 75