Who's Playing

Lehigh @ Maryland-Eastern Shore

Current Records: Lehigh 4-2; Maryland-Eastern Shore 2-4

What to Know

The Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks will take on the Lehigh Mountain Hawks at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at William P Hytche Athletic Center. Maryland-Eastern Shore will be hoping to build upon the 81-75 win they picked up against Lehigh when they previously played in December of last year.

A win for Maryland-Eastern Shore just wasn't in the stars this past Friday as the squad never even grasped a temporary lead. They suffered a grim 72-45 defeat to the Virginia Cavaliers. Maryland-Eastern Shore was surely aware of their 29.5-point disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result.

Meanwhile, it was a close one, but on Sunday the Mountain Hawks sidestepped the Monmouth Hawks for an 80-76 victory.

Lehigh's victory lifted them to 4-2 while Maryland-Eastern Shore's loss dropped them down to 2-4. We'll see if Lehigh can repeat their recent success or if Maryland-Eastern Shore bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: William P Hytche Athletic Center -- Princess Anne, Maryland

William P Hytche Athletic Center -- Princess Anne, Maryland Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Maryland-Eastern Shore won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.