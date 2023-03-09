Who's Playing
Morgan State @ Maryland-Eastern Shore
Regular Season Records: Morgan State 15-15; Maryland-Eastern Shore 17-12
What to Know
The Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks and the Morgan State Bears are set to clash at 6 p.m. ET March 9 at Norfolk Scope Arena in the first round of the Mid-Eastern Conference Tourney. Maryland-Eastern Shore will be strutting in after a victory while the Bears will be stumbling in from a loss.
Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Hawks beat the Delaware State Hornets 64-58 last week.
Meanwhile, the matchup between Morgan State and the Coppin State Eagles last Thursday was not a total blowout, but with Morgan State falling 77-65 at home, it was darn close to turning into one.
Two stats to keep an eye on: Maryland-Eastern Shore comes into the game boasting the second most takeaways per game in college basketball at 18.8. Less enviably, Morgan State is 354th worst in college basketball in turnovers per game, with 15.9 on average.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Norfolk Scope Arena -- Norfolk, Virginia
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Morgan State have won seven out of their last 13 games against Maryland-Eastern Shore.
- Feb 27, 2023 - Morgan State 68 vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore 61
- Jan 30, 2023 - Maryland-Eastern Shore 72 vs. Morgan State 58
- Feb 28, 2022 - Morgan State 82 vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore 48
- Jan 31, 2022 - Maryland-Eastern Shore 79 vs. Morgan State 72
- Feb 08, 2020 - Morgan State 61 vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore 53
- Jan 27, 2020 - Morgan State 56 vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore 50
- Mar 04, 2019 - Maryland-Eastern Shore 78 vs. Morgan State 73
- Jan 05, 2019 - Morgan State 66 vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore 53
- Jan 03, 2018 - Morgan State 85 vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore 82
- Mar 02, 2017 - Maryland-Eastern Shore 67 vs. Morgan State 66
- Mar 08, 2016 - Morgan State 65 vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore 58
- Mar 03, 2016 - Maryland-Eastern Shore 80 vs. Morgan State 71
- Jan 11, 2016 - Maryland-Eastern Shore 69 vs. Morgan State 65