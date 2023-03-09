Who's Playing

Morgan State @ Maryland-Eastern Shore

Regular Season Records: Morgan State 15-15; Maryland-Eastern Shore 17-12

What to Know

The Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks and the Morgan State Bears are set to clash at 6 p.m. ET March 9 at Norfolk Scope Arena in the first round of the Mid-Eastern Conference Tourney. Maryland-Eastern Shore will be strutting in after a victory while the Bears will be stumbling in from a loss.

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Hawks beat the Delaware State Hornets 64-58 last week.

Meanwhile, the matchup between Morgan State and the Coppin State Eagles last Thursday was not a total blowout, but with Morgan State falling 77-65 at home, it was darn close to turning into one.

Two stats to keep an eye on: Maryland-Eastern Shore comes into the game boasting the second most takeaways per game in college basketball at 18.8. Less enviably, Morgan State is 354th worst in college basketball in turnovers per game, with 15.9 on average.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 6 p.m. ET

Thursday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Norfolk Scope Arena -- Norfolk, Virginia

Norfolk Scope Arena -- Norfolk, Virginia Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Morgan State have won seven out of their last 13 games against Maryland-Eastern Shore.