Who's Playing

South Carolina State @ Maryland-Eastern Shore

Current Records: South Carolina State 5-20; Maryland-Eastern Shore 14-10

What to Know

Get ready for an MEAC battle as the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks and the South Carolina State Bulldogs will face off at 4 p.m. ET Saturday at William P Hytche Athletic Center. South Carolina State will be strutting in after a victory while Maryland-Eastern Shore will be stumbling in from a defeat.

The Hawks came up short against the Howard Bison on Monday, falling 78-69.

Meanwhile, the Morgan State Bears typically have all the answers at home, but on Monday South Carolina State proved too difficult a challenge. South Carolina State captured a comfortable 74-62 win.

Maryland-Eastern Shore is the favorite in this one, with an expected 8-point margin of victory. Those burned by picking them against the spread on Monday might want to keep in mind that the team has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

The Hawks are now 14-10 while the Bulldogs sit at 5-20. South Carolina State is 1-3 after wins this season, and Maryland-Eastern Shore is 5-4 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: William P Hytche Athletic Center -- Princess Anne, Maryland

William P Hytche Athletic Center -- Princess Anne, Maryland Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $20.00

Odds

The Hawks are a big 8-point favorite against the Bulldogs, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

South Carolina State have won seven out of their last ten games against Maryland-Eastern Shore.