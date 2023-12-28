Who's Playing

Coppin State Eagles @ Maryland Terrapins

Current Records: Coppin State 1-12, Maryland 8-4

How To Watch

When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Xfinity Center -- College Park, Maryland

What to Know

The Coppin State Eagles' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Maryland Terrapins at 7:00 p.m. ET on December 28th at Xfinity Center. Coppin State comes in on a streak of failing to score more than 54 points in their last three games, a trend the squad is of course eager to reverse.

Coppin State was expected to have a tough go of it on Tuesday, and, well, they did. It's going to take some time for them to recover from the 87-48 bruising that the Dukes dished out on Tuesday. Coppin State was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 49-26.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Coppin State struggled to work together and finished the game with only six assists. They were dismantled by their opponents in that department as James Madison racked up 18 assists.

Meanwhile, Maryland came tearing into Friday's game with three straight wins (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 17.3 points) and they left with even more momentum. They walked away with a 69-60 victory over the Bruins.

Among those leading the charge was Jahmir Young, who scored 37 points along with seven rebounds. That's the first time this season that he scored 30 or more points. The team also got some help courtesy of Donta Scott, who scored 17 points along with six rebounds.

The Eagles bumped their record down to 1-12 with that loss, which was their ninth straight on the road. Those losses could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 51.7 points per game. As for the Terrapins, they have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won seven of their last eight games, which provided a massive bump to their 8-4 record this season.

Coppin State lost to Maryland on the road by a decisive 95-79 margin when the teams last played back in November of 2022. Can Coppin State avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Maryland won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.