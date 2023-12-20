2nd Quarter Report

Only zero more halves stand between Maryland and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have jumped out to a 73-67 lead against Nicholls State. Maryland's offense has come from several players so far, with Jahmir Young leading the way: he has a double-double on 23 points and 11 rebounds.

Maryland entered the contest having won three straight and they're just zero halves away from another. Will they make it four, or will Nicholls State step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Nicholls State Colonels @ Maryland Terrapins

Current Records: Nicholls State 4-6, Maryland 6-4

How To Watch

What to Know

Nicholls State has quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court. They will head out on the road to face off against the Maryland Terrapins at 8:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Xfinity Center. Keep an eye on the score for this one: the two teams posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

Nicholls State had to suffer through a three-game losing streak, but that streak is no more. They came out on top against the Vikings by a score of 84-70 last Saturday.

Meanwhile, Maryland scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Tuesday. They put a hurting on the Braves at home to the tune of 105-65. For those curious, yes, that was the biggest win Maryland has managed all season.

Maryland's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Julian Reese, who scored 15 points along with seven rebounds. DeShawn Harris-Smith was another key contributor, scoring 12 points along with five assists and three steals.

The Colonels pushed their record up to 4-6 with that victory, which was their fourth straight at home dating back to last season. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 75.5 points per game. As for the Terrapins, they have been performing well recently as they've won five of their last six games, which provided a massive bump to their 6-4 record this season.

Keep an eye on the arc in Tuesday's match: Nicholls State have made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 8.9 threes per game. It's a different story for Maryland, though, as they've been averaging only 5.9 threes per game. Given Nicholls State's sizeable advantage in that area, Maryland will need to find a way to close that gap.

Odds

Maryland is a big 19-point favorite against Nicholls State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Terrapins as a 18-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 140 points.

