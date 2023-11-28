Who's Playing

Rider Broncs @ Maryland Terrapins

Current Records: Rider 1-4, Maryland 3-3

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Xfinity Center -- College Park, Maryland

Xfinity Center -- College Park, Maryland

What to Know

The Rider Broncs' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Maryland Terrapins at 7:00 p.m. ET on November 28th at Xfinity Center. Rider comes in on a streak of failing to score more than 58 points in their last three games, a trend the squad is of course eager to reverse.

Last Monday, the Broncs couldn't handle the Seawolves and fell 55-48.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when you outrebound your opponent 17 to 6 on the offensive boards, a fact Maryland proved on Saturday. They walked away with a 68-55 victory over the Jaguars. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Maryland.

Among those leading the charge was Julian Reese, who dropped a double-double on 19 points and 15 rebounds. He continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played. Less helpful for Maryland was Jamie Kaiser Jr.'s abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

The last time the Broncs won on the road was back last Friday. Having now lost four straight away contests, they've bumped their record down to 1-4. Those losses could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 55.3 points per game. As for the Terrapins, the victory got them back to even at 3-3.

Tuesday's matchup is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Rider have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 41.6 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Maryland struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.7 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Rider came up short against Maryland in their previous matchup back in November of 2015, falling 65-58. Can Rider avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Maryland won the only game these two teams have played in the last 8 years.