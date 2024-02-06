Who's Playing

Rutgers Scarlet Knights @ Maryland Terrapins

Current Records: Rutgers 11-10, Maryland 13-9

How To Watch

What to Know

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights and the Maryland Terrapins will face off in a Big Ten clash at 6:30 p.m. ET on February 6th at Xfinity Center. Maryland is favored, but seeing as the odds didn't stop Rutgers in their last game, maybe the squad has another upset up their sleeve.

Rutgers had to suffer through a three-game losing streak, but that streak is no more. They came out on top against the Wolverines by a score of 69-59 on Saturday. The win came about thanks to a strong surge starting at the 17:02 mark of the second half, when Rutgers was facing a 47-32 deficit.

Rutgers' success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Derek Simpson led the charge by scoring 19 points along with six assists and five rebounds. Clifford Omoruyi was another key contributor, dropping a double-double on 15 points and 11 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Terrapins couldn't handle the Spartans on Saturday and fell 63-54. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Maryland in their matchups with the Spartans: they've now lost six in a row.

Maryland's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Jahmir Young, who scored 31 points, and Jordan Geronimo who scored six points along with six rebounds and three blocks. Geronimo hasn't dropped below two blocks for three straight games.

The Scarlet Knights' victory ended a four-game drought on the road and puts them at 11-10. As for the Terrapins, their loss dropped their record down to 13-9.

Tuesday's matchup is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Rutgers have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Maryland struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.6 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Rutgers was able to grind out a solid win over the Terrapins in their previous matchup back in January of 2023, winning 64-50. The rematch might be a little tougher for Rutgers since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Maryland is a big 8-point favorite against Rutgers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 8-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 128.5 points.

Series History

Maryland has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Rutgers.