How to watch Maryland vs. Fairfield: TV channel, NCAAB live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Maryland (home) vs. Fairfield (away)

Current Records: Maryland 3-0; Fairfield 1-3

What to Know

The Fairfield Stags are staying on the road on Tuesday, facing off against the Maryland Terrapins at 8:30 p.m. ET at Xfinity Center.

Fairfield came up short against the Loyola-Maryland Greyhounds on Sunday, falling 84-75.

Meanwhile, in a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 31 turnovers, Maryland took down the Oakland Golden Grizzlies 80-50. Maryland's G Darryl Morsell filled up the stat sheet. He had 14 points along with seven boards. Morsell's performance made up for a slower game against the Rhode Island Rams two weeks ago.

Fairfield is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. They hadn't treated fans wells this season, but they at least enjoy a 3-1 record against the spread.

Maryland's win lifted them to 3-0 while Fairfield's loss dropped them down to 1-3. We'll see if the Terrapins can repeat their recent success or if the Stags bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Xfinity Center -- College Park, Maryland

Xfinity Center -- College Park, Maryland TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Terrapins are a big 26-point favorite against the Stags.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 26-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 132

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.