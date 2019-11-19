How to watch Maryland vs. Fairfield: TV channel, NCAAB live stream info, start time
How to watch Maryland vs. Fairfield basketball game
Who's Playing
Maryland (home) vs. Fairfield (away)
Current Records: Maryland 3-0; Fairfield 1-3
What to Know
The Fairfield Stags are staying on the road on Tuesday, facing off against the Maryland Terrapins at 8:30 p.m. ET at Xfinity Center.
Fairfield came up short against the Loyola-Maryland Greyhounds on Sunday, falling 84-75.
Meanwhile, in a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 31 turnovers, Maryland took down the Oakland Golden Grizzlies 80-50. Maryland's G Darryl Morsell filled up the stat sheet. He had 14 points along with seven boards. Morsell's performance made up for a slower game against the Rhode Island Rams two weeks ago.
Fairfield is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. They hadn't treated fans wells this season, but they at least enjoy a 3-1 record against the spread.
Maryland's win lifted them to 3-0 while Fairfield's loss dropped them down to 1-3. We'll see if the Terrapins can repeat their recent success or if the Stags bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Xfinity Center -- College Park, Maryland
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Terrapins are a big 26-point favorite against the Stags.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 26-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 132
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 25 And 1: Kentucky survives scare
John Calipari's Wildcats, coming off of a loss to Evansville, barely beat Utah Valley on Monday
-
Virginia vs. Vermont odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Tuesday's Vermont vs. Virginia game 10,000 times.
-
LSU vs. UMBC odds, picks, sims, bets
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Tuesday's UMBC vs. LSU game 10,000 times.
-
Poll Attacks: Did they know UT beat UW?
Moving Washington up two spots while leaving UT unranked makes no sense after this weekend
-
LSU lands 5-star guard Thomas
The Tigers keep their hot streak on the recruiting trail rolling with their fourth five-star...
-
Duke also new No. 1 in Coaches Poll
Kentucky clings to top-10 status and Florida is booted entirely from the poll after losing...
-
Duke vs. Kansas score, live updates
Kansas had 27 of the game's turnovers and Tre Jones' 15 points led the Blue Devils to a 68-66...