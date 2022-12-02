Who's Playing

No. 16 Illinois @ No. 22 Maryland

Current Records: Illinois 6-1; Maryland 7-0

What to Know

The #22 Maryland Terrapins are 8-2 against the #16 Illinois Fighting Illini since March of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Friday. The Terrapins and Illinois will face off in a Big Ten battle at 9 p.m. ET at Xfinity Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with Illinois winning the first 76-64 at home and Maryland taking the second 81-65.

Maryland made easy work of the Louisville Cardinals on Tuesday and carried off a 79-54 win. Among those leading the charge for Maryland was guard Jahmir Young, who had 15 points and five assists in addition to five boards.

Meanwhile, everything went the Fighting Illini's way against the Syracuse Orange on Tuesday as they made off with a 73-44 victory. Forward Coleman Hawkins and guard RJ Melendez were among the main playmakers for Illinois as the former dropped a triple-double on 15 points, ten assists, and ten rebounds and the latter had 15 points along with six rebounds. That's Hawkins' first triple-double of the season.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Terrapins are expected to win a tight contest. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (4-1-1), so they might be worth a quick bet.

Their wins bumped Maryland to 7-0 and the Fighting Illini to 6-1. After both teams made easy work of their previous opponents, one of them is set up to suffer a discouraging change of fortune.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 9 p.m. ET

Friday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Xfinity Center -- College Park, Maryland

Xfinity Center -- College Park, Maryland TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $42.00

Odds

The Terrapins are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Fighting Illini, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Terrapins as a 2-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Maryland have won eight out of their last ten games against Illinois.