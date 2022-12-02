Who's Playing
No. 16 Illinois @ No. 22 Maryland
Current Records: Illinois 6-1; Maryland 7-0
What to Know
The #22 Maryland Terrapins are 8-2 against the #16 Illinois Fighting Illini since March of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Friday. The Terrapins and Illinois will face off in a Big Ten battle at 9 p.m. ET at Xfinity Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with Illinois winning the first 76-64 at home and Maryland taking the second 81-65.
Maryland made easy work of the Louisville Cardinals on Tuesday and carried off a 79-54 win. Among those leading the charge for Maryland was guard Jahmir Young, who had 15 points and five assists in addition to five boards.
Meanwhile, everything went the Fighting Illini's way against the Syracuse Orange on Tuesday as they made off with a 73-44 victory. Forward Coleman Hawkins and guard RJ Melendez were among the main playmakers for Illinois as the former dropped a triple-double on 15 points, ten assists, and ten rebounds and the latter had 15 points along with six rebounds. That's Hawkins' first triple-double of the season.
Barring any buzzer beaters, the Terrapins are expected to win a tight contest. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (4-1-1), so they might be worth a quick bet.
Their wins bumped Maryland to 7-0 and the Fighting Illini to 6-1. After both teams made easy work of their previous opponents, one of them is set up to suffer a discouraging change of fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Xfinity Center -- College Park, Maryland
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $42.00
Odds
The Terrapins are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Fighting Illini, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Terrapins as a 2-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Maryland have won eight out of their last ten games against Illinois.
- Jan 21, 2022 - Maryland 81 vs. Illinois 65
- Jan 06, 2022 - Illinois 76 vs. Maryland 64
- Jan 10, 2021 - Maryland 66 vs. Illinois 63
- Feb 07, 2020 - Maryland 75 vs. Illinois 66
- Dec 07, 2019 - Maryland 59 vs. Illinois 58
- Jan 26, 2019 - Illinois 78 vs. Maryland 67
- Dec 03, 2017 - Maryland 92 vs. Illinois 91
- Jan 14, 2017 - Maryland 62 vs. Illinois 56
- Dec 27, 2016 - Maryland 84 vs. Illinois 59
- Mar 03, 2016 - Maryland 81 vs. Illinois 55