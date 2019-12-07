How to watch Maryland vs. Illinois: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Maryland vs. Illinois basketball game
Who's Playing
No. 3 Maryland (home) vs. Illinois (away)
Current Records: Maryland 9-0; Illinois 6-2
What to Know
The #3 Maryland Terrapins' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Illinois Fighting Illini at 5 p.m. ET on Saturday at Xfinity Center. Maryland is coming into the matchup hot, not having lost a matchup yet.
Maryland made easy work of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and carried off a 72-51 win. F Jalen Smith and G Eric Ayala were among the main playmakers for the Terrapins as the former dropped a double-double on 16 rebounds and 15 points in addition to five blocks and the latter had 14 points and five assists in addition to five rebounds.
Meanwhile, the point spread favored Illinois on Monday, but luck did not. They needed just a quick three to secure the win, but they couldn't get it done before the clock hit zeroes and lost 81-79. C Kofi Cockburn put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 23 points.
Maryland's victory lifted them to 9-0 while Illinois' defeat dropped them down to 6-2. A couple offensive stats to keep an eye on: Maryland rank 32nd in the league when it comes to points per game, with 80 on average. But Illinois is even better: they enter the game with 87.1 points per game on average, good for third best in college basketball. We'll see if that edge gives the Fighting Illini a route to victory.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET
- Where: Xfinity Center -- College Park, Maryland
- TV: ESPN2
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $22.00
Odds
The Terrapins are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Fighting Illini.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Terrapins as an 11-point favorite.
Over/Under: 146
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Maryland have won four out of their last five games against Illinois.
- Jan 26, 2019 - Illinois 78 vs. Maryland 67
- Dec 03, 2017 - Maryland 92 vs. Illinois 91
- Jan 14, 2017 - Maryland 62 vs. Illinois 56
- Dec 27, 2016 - Maryland 84 vs. Illinois 59
- Mar 03, 2016 - Maryland 81 vs. Illinois 55
