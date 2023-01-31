Who's Playing

Indiana @ Maryland

Current Records: Indiana 15-6; Maryland 14-7

What to Know

The Maryland Terrapins lost both of their matches to the #21 Indiana Hoosiers last season on scores of 55-68 and 64-74, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. Maryland's homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Hoosiers at 9 p.m. ET Jan. 31 at Xfinity Center. The Terrapins are out to keep their six-game home win streak alive.

Maryland strolled past the Nebraska Cornhuskers with points to spare this past Saturday, taking the contest 82-63. Five players on Maryland scored in the double digits: guard Jahmir Young (18), guard Donald Carey (16), forward Donta Scott (12), guard Hakim Hart (11), and forward Patrick Emilien (10).

Meanwhile, the Ohio State Buckeyes typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday IU proved too difficult a challenge. IU took down the Buckeyes 86-70. The Hoosiers' guard Jalen Hood-Schifino looked sharp as he shot 6-for-9 from beyond the arc and finished with 24 points.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Terrapins are expected to win a tight contest Tuesday. They are currently four-for-four against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Their wins bumped Maryland to 14-7 and IU to 15-6. Jahmir Young will be someone to keep an eye on after he had 18 points and seven assists along with six steals this past Saturday. Let's see if he can build on that strong performance or if Indiana's defense can bottle him up.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Xfinity Center -- College Park, Maryland

Xfinity Center -- College Park, Maryland TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $19.00

Odds

The Terrapins are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Hoosiers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Terrapins as a 3-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Indiana have won five out of their last nine games against Maryland.