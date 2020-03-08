How to watch Maryland vs. Michigan: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Maryland vs. Michigan basketball game
Who's Playing
Michigan @ Maryland
Current Records: Michigan 19-11; Maryland 23-7
What to Know
The #9 Maryland Terrapins haven't won a contest against the #25 Michigan Wolverines since Jan. 7 of 2017, but they'll be looking to end the drought Sunday. The Terrapins and Michigan will face off in a Big Ten battle at noon ET at Xfinity Center. Michigan will be strutting in after a victory while Maryland will be stumbling in from a loss.
The matchup between Maryland and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights last week was not a total blowout, but with Maryland falling 78-67 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. The losing side was boosted by forward Jalen Smith, who posted a double-double on 16 points and ten rebounds along with three blocks. That makes it three consecutive games in which Smith has had at least ten rebounds.
Meanwhile, the Wolverines made easy work of the Nebraska Cornhuskers this past Thursday and carried off an 82-58 win. Michigan got double-digit scores from five players: forward Isaiah Livers (18), center Jon Teske (12), guard Zavier Simpson (11), guard Franz Wagner (11), and forward Brandon Johns Jr. (10).
The Terrapins are the favorite in this one, with an expected 4-point margin of victory. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the team has let down bettors in their past two games.
Maryland is now 23-7 while Michigan sits at 19-11. A couple stats to keep an eye on: Maryland enters the game with 4.3 blocked shots per game on average, good for 18th best in college basketball. As for Michigan, they come into the matchup boasting the 18th most blocked shots per game in college basketball at 4.6. Points in the paint might be hard to come by.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Xfinity Center -- College Park, Maryland
- TV: FOX
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $57.00
Odds
The Terrapins are a 4-point favorite against the Wolverines, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 139
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Michigan have won five out of their last seven games against Maryland.
- Mar 03, 2019 - Michigan 69 vs. Maryland 62
- Feb 16, 2019 - Michigan 65 vs. Maryland 52
- Feb 24, 2018 - Michigan 85 vs. Maryland 61
- Jan 15, 2018 - Michigan 68 vs. Maryland 67
- Jan 07, 2017 - Maryland 77 vs. Michigan 70
- Feb 21, 2016 - Maryland 86 vs. Michigan 82
- Jan 12, 2016 - Michigan 70 vs. Maryland 67
