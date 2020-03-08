How to watch Maryland vs. Michigan: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Michigan @ Maryland

Current Records: Michigan 19-11; Maryland 23-7

What to Know

The #9 Maryland Terrapins haven't won a contest against the #25 Michigan Wolverines since Jan. 7 of 2017, but they'll be looking to end the drought Sunday. The Terrapins and Michigan will face off in a Big Ten battle at noon ET at Xfinity Center. Michigan will be strutting in after a victory while Maryland will be stumbling in from a loss.

The matchup between Maryland and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights last week was not a total blowout, but with Maryland falling 78-67 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. The losing side was boosted by forward Jalen Smith, who posted a double-double on 16 points and ten rebounds along with three blocks. That makes it three consecutive games in which Smith has had at least ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Wolverines made easy work of the Nebraska Cornhuskers this past Thursday and carried off an 82-58 win. Michigan got double-digit scores from five players: forward Isaiah Livers (18), center Jon Teske (12), guard Zavier Simpson (11), guard Franz Wagner (11), and forward Brandon Johns Jr. (10).

The Terrapins are the favorite in this one, with an expected 4-point margin of victory. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the team has let down bettors in their past two games.

Maryland is now 23-7 while Michigan sits at 19-11. A couple stats to keep an eye on: Maryland enters the game with 4.3 blocked shots per game on average, good for 18th best in college basketball. As for Michigan, they come into the matchup boasting the 18th most blocked shots per game in college basketball at 4.6. Points in the paint might be hard to come by.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 12 p.m. ET

Sunday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Xfinity Center -- College Park, Maryland

Xfinity Center -- College Park, Maryland TV: FOX

FOX Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $57.00

Odds

The Terrapins are a 4-point favorite against the Wolverines, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 139

Series History

Michigan have won five out of their last seven games against Maryland.