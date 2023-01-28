Who's Playing

Nebraska @ Maryland

Current Records: Nebraska 10-11; Maryland 13-7

What to Know

The Nebraska Cornhuskers haven't won a matchup against the Maryland Terrapins since March 14 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Saturday. Nebraska and Maryland will face off in a Big Ten battle at 4:30 p.m. ET at Xfinity Center. The Terrapins should still be riding high after a win, while the Cornhuskers will be looking to right the ship.

The game between Nebraska and the Northwestern Wildcats on Wednesday was not a total blowout, but with Nebraska falling 78-63 at home, it was darn close to turning into one. Nebraska's loss came about despite a quality game from guard Keisei Tominaga, who had 22 points.

Meanwhile, the Wisconsin Badgers typically have all the answers at home, but on Wednesday Maryland proved too difficult a challenge. Maryland strolled past the Badgers with points to spare, taking the contest 73-55. The Terrapins got double-digit scores from four players: guard Jahmir Young (22), forward Donta Scott (14), forward Julian Reese (14), and guard Hakim Hart (13).

Nebraska's defeat took them down to 10-11 while Maryland's victory pulled them up to 13-7. Jahmir Young will be someone to keep an eye on after he had 22 points and five assists in addition to eight rebounds on Wednesday. Let's see if he can build on that strong performance or if Nebraska's defense can bottle him up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET Where: Xfinity Center -- College Park, Maryland

Xfinity Center -- College Park, Maryland TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Maryland have won eight out of their last 11 games against Nebraska.