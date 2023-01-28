Who's Playing
Nebraska @ Maryland
Current Records: Nebraska 10-11; Maryland 13-7
What to Know
The Nebraska Cornhuskers haven't won a matchup against the Maryland Terrapins since March 14 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Saturday. Nebraska and Maryland will face off in a Big Ten battle at 4:30 p.m. ET at Xfinity Center. The Terrapins should still be riding high after a win, while the Cornhuskers will be looking to right the ship.
The game between Nebraska and the Northwestern Wildcats on Wednesday was not a total blowout, but with Nebraska falling 78-63 at home, it was darn close to turning into one. Nebraska's loss came about despite a quality game from guard Keisei Tominaga, who had 22 points.
Meanwhile, the Wisconsin Badgers typically have all the answers at home, but on Wednesday Maryland proved too difficult a challenge. Maryland strolled past the Badgers with points to spare, taking the contest 73-55. The Terrapins got double-digit scores from four players: guard Jahmir Young (22), forward Donta Scott (14), forward Julian Reese (14), and guard Hakim Hart (13).
Nebraska's defeat took them down to 10-11 while Maryland's victory pulled them up to 13-7. Jahmir Young will be someone to keep an eye on after he had 22 points and five assists in addition to eight rebounds on Wednesday. Let's see if he can build on that strong performance or if Nebraska's defense can bottle him up.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Xfinity Center -- College Park, Maryland
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Maryland have won eight out of their last 11 games against Nebraska.
- Feb 18, 2022 - Maryland 90 vs. Nebraska 74
- Feb 17, 2021 - Maryland 79 vs. Nebraska 71
- Feb 16, 2021 - Maryland 64 vs. Nebraska 50
- Feb 11, 2020 - Maryland 72 vs. Nebraska 70
- Mar 14, 2019 - Nebraska 69 vs. Maryland 61
- Feb 06, 2019 - Maryland 60 vs. Nebraska 45
- Jan 02, 2019 - Maryland 74 vs. Nebraska 72
- Feb 13, 2018 - Nebraska 70 vs. Maryland 66
- Jan 01, 2017 - Nebraska 67 vs. Maryland 65
- Mar 11, 2016 - Maryland 97 vs. Nebraska 86
- Feb 03, 2016 - Maryland 70 vs. Nebraska 65