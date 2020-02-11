How to watch Maryland vs. Nebraska: TV channel, NCAAB live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Nebraska @ Maryland

Current Records: Nebraska 7-16; Maryland 19-4

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for the #9 Maryland Terrapins. Maryland and the Nebraska Cornhuskers will face off in a Big Ten battle at 8:30 p.m. ET Tuesday at Xfinity Center. The Terrapins are cruising in on a six-game winning streak while Nebraska is stumbling in off of eight consecutive losses.

Maryland beat the Illinois Fighting Illini 75-66 this past Friday. Four players on Maryland scored in the double digits: guard Anthony Cowan Jr. (20), guard Darryl Morsell (18), forward Jalen Smith (11), and guard Aaron Wiggins (10). That's six consecutive double-doubles for Smith.

Meanwhile, Nebraska was expected to have a tough go of it this past Saturday, and, well, they did. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 96-72 walloping at the Iowa Hawkeyes' hands. A silver lining for Nebraska was the play of guard Jervay Green, who had 18 points along with seven rebounds.

Maryland came up short against Nebraska when the two teams previously met in March of last year, falling 69-61. The loss knocked Maryland out of the playoffs, so expect them to come at the Cornhuskers with a vengeful fire.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Xfinity Center -- College Park, Maryland

Xfinity Center -- College Park, Maryland TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $7.95

Odds

The Terrapins are a big 16.5-point favorite against the Cornhuskers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 16.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 144

Series History

Maryland have won four out of their last seven games against Nebraska.