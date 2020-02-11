How to watch Maryland vs. Nebraska: TV channel, NCAAB live stream info, start time
How to watch Maryland vs. Nebraska basketball game
Who's Playing
Nebraska @ Maryland
Current Records: Nebraska 7-16; Maryland 19-4
What to Know
If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for the #9 Maryland Terrapins. Maryland and the Nebraska Cornhuskers will face off in a Big Ten battle at 8:30 p.m. ET Tuesday at Xfinity Center. The Terrapins are cruising in on a six-game winning streak while Nebraska is stumbling in off of eight consecutive losses.
Maryland beat the Illinois Fighting Illini 75-66 this past Friday. Four players on Maryland scored in the double digits: guard Anthony Cowan Jr. (20), guard Darryl Morsell (18), forward Jalen Smith (11), and guard Aaron Wiggins (10). That's six consecutive double-doubles for Smith.
Meanwhile, Nebraska was expected to have a tough go of it this past Saturday, and, well, they did. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 96-72 walloping at the Iowa Hawkeyes' hands. A silver lining for Nebraska was the play of guard Jervay Green, who had 18 points along with seven rebounds.
Maryland came up short against Nebraska when the two teams previously met in March of last year, falling 69-61. The loss knocked Maryland out of the playoffs, so expect them to come at the Cornhuskers with a vengeful fire.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Xfinity Center -- College Park, Maryland
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $7.95
Odds
The Terrapins are a big 16.5-point favorite against the Cornhuskers, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 16.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 144
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Maryland have won four out of their last seven games against Nebraska.
- Mar 14, 2019 - Nebraska 69 vs. Maryland 61
- Feb 06, 2019 - Maryland 60 vs. Nebraska 45
- Jan 02, 2019 - Maryland 74 vs. Nebraska 72
- Feb 13, 2018 - Nebraska 70 vs. Maryland 66
- Jan 01, 2017 - Nebraska 67 vs. Maryland 65
- Mar 11, 2016 - Maryland 97 vs. Nebraska 86
- Feb 03, 2016 - Maryland 70 vs. Nebraska 65
