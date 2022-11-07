Who's Playing

Niagara @ Maryland

What to Know

The Niagara Purple Eagles and the Maryland Terrapins are opening their 2022-2023 seasons against one another at 7 p.m. ET on Monday at Xfinity Center. Last year was nothing to brag about for Niagara (14-16), so the squad is looking forward to a new start. Maryland struggled last year, too, ending up 15-17.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Monday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Xfinity Center -- College Park, Maryland

Xfinity Center -- College Park, Maryland TV: BTN Plus

BTN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.