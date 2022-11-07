Who's Playing
Niagara @ Maryland
What to Know
The Niagara Purple Eagles and the Maryland Terrapins are opening their 2022-2023 seasons against one another at 7 p.m. ET on Monday at Xfinity Center. Last year was nothing to brag about for Niagara (14-16), so the squad is looking forward to a new start. Maryland struggled last year, too, ending up 15-17.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Xfinity Center -- College Park, Maryland
- TV: BTN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.