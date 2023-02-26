Who's Playing
Northwestern @ Maryland
Current Records: Northwestern 20-8; Maryland 19-9
What to Know
The Maryland Terrapins are 9-3 against the #21 Northwestern Wildcats since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Sunday. Maryland and the Wildcats will face off in a Big Ten battle at noon ET at Xfinity Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with Northwestern winning the first 67-61 on the road and Maryland taking the second 94-87.
Maryland didn't have too much trouble with the Minnesota Golden Gophers at home on Wednesday as they won 88-70. Five players on Maryland scored in the double digits: forward Julian Reese (21), guard Hakim Hart (20), forward Donta Scott (18), guard Jahmir Young (11), and guard Donald Carey (10). Scott hadn't helped his team much against the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Sunday, so this was a nice turnaround for him.
Meanwhile, the Wildcats were close but no cigar on Thursday as they fell 66-62 to the Illinois Fighting Illini. One thing holding Northwestern back was the mediocre play of guard Chase Audige, who did not have his best game: he finished with only seven points on 3-for-14 shooting and turned the ball over four times in his 38 minutes on the court.
Maryland's victory lifted them to 19-9 while Northwestern's defeat dropped them down to 20-8. On Wednesday the Terrapins relied heavily on Hakim Hart, who had 20 points and six assists. It will be up to Northwestern's defense to limit his damage.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Xfinity Center -- College Park, Maryland
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Maryland have won nine out of their last 12 games against Northwestern.
- Jan 12, 2022 - Maryland 94 vs. Northwestern 87
- Dec 05, 2021 - Northwestern 67 vs. Maryland 61
- Mar 03, 2021 - Northwestern 60 vs. Maryland 55
- Feb 18, 2020 - Maryland 76 vs. Northwestern 67
- Jan 21, 2020 - Maryland 77 vs. Northwestern 66
- Jan 29, 2019 - Maryland 70 vs. Northwestern 52
- Feb 19, 2018 - Maryland 71 vs. Northwestern 64
- Feb 10, 2018 - Maryland 73 vs. Northwestern 57
- Mar 10, 2017 - Northwestern 72 vs. Maryland 64
- Feb 15, 2017 - Maryland 74 vs. Northwestern 64
- Jan 19, 2016 - Maryland 62 vs. Northwestern 56
- Jan 02, 2016 - Maryland 72 vs. Northwestern 59