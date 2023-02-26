Who's Playing

Northwestern @ Maryland

Current Records: Northwestern 20-8; Maryland 19-9

What to Know

The Maryland Terrapins are 9-3 against the #21 Northwestern Wildcats since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Sunday. Maryland and the Wildcats will face off in a Big Ten battle at noon ET at Xfinity Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with Northwestern winning the first 67-61 on the road and Maryland taking the second 94-87.

Maryland didn't have too much trouble with the Minnesota Golden Gophers at home on Wednesday as they won 88-70. Five players on Maryland scored in the double digits: forward Julian Reese (21), guard Hakim Hart (20), forward Donta Scott (18), guard Jahmir Young (11), and guard Donald Carey (10). Scott hadn't helped his team much against the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Sunday, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

Meanwhile, the Wildcats were close but no cigar on Thursday as they fell 66-62 to the Illinois Fighting Illini. One thing holding Northwestern back was the mediocre play of guard Chase Audige, who did not have his best game: he finished with only seven points on 3-for-14 shooting and turned the ball over four times in his 38 minutes on the court.

Maryland's victory lifted them to 19-9 while Northwestern's defeat dropped them down to 20-8. On Wednesday the Terrapins relied heavily on Hakim Hart, who had 20 points and six assists. It will be up to Northwestern's defense to limit his damage.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 12 p.m. ET

Sunday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Xfinity Center -- College Park, Maryland

Xfinity Center -- College Park, Maryland TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Maryland have won nine out of their last 12 games against Northwestern.