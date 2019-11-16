How to watch Maryland vs. Oakland: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Maryland (home) vs. Oakland (away)

Current Records: Maryland 2-0; Oakland 3-1

Last Season Records: Maryland 22-10; Oakland 16-17

What to Know

The Oakland Golden Grizzlies are packing up and heading on the road for their first away contest this season. They face off against the Maryland Terrapins on Saturday at Xfinity Center at noon ET.

In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 22 turnovers, Oakland took down the Southern Illinois Salukis 61-52 on Sunday. No one put up better numbers for the Golden Grizzlies than F Daniel Oladapo, who really brought his A game. He had 23 points in addition to six rebounds.

Meanwhile, Maryland also played a game with a lot of turnovers (34) and won 73-55 over the Rhode Island Rams. Maryland's success was spearheaded by the efforts of G Aaron Wiggins, who posted a double-double on 13 points and 13 boards, and F Jalen Smith, who posted a double-double on 19 points and 11 boards.

Oakland is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.

Their wins bumped Oakland to 3-1 and Maryland to 2-0. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Golden Grizzlies and the Terrapins clash.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Xfinity Center -- College Park, Maryland

Xfinity Center -- College Park, Maryland Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $10.00

Odds

The Terrapins are a big 19-point favorite against the Golden Grizzlies.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Terrapins as a 19.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 136

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.