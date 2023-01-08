Who's Playing

Ohio State @ Maryland

Current Records: Ohio State 10-4; Maryland 10-5

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Maryland Terrapins are heading back home. The Terrapins and the #24 Ohio State Buckeyes will face off in a Big Ten battle at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Xfinity Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with OSU winning the first 82-67 at home and Maryland taking the second 75-60.

Maryland received a tough blow on Thursday as they fell 64-50 to the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. Forward Donta Scott wasn't much of a difference maker for Maryland; Scott finished with only six points on 3-for-10 shooting in his 30 minutes on the court.

OSU lost a heartbreaker to the Purdue Boilermakers when they met last January, and they left with a heavy heart again on Thursday. The Buckeyes fell just short of Purdue by a score of 71-69. That makes it the first time this season OSU has let down their home crowd. Forward Brice Sensabaugh put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 21 points in addition to five rebounds.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Xfinity Center -- College Park, Maryland

Xfinity Center -- College Park, Maryland TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Maryland have won eight out of their last 12 games against Ohio State.