Who's Playing
Ohio State @ Maryland
Current Records: Ohio State 10-4; Maryland 10-5
What to Know
After two games on the road, the Maryland Terrapins are heading back home. The Terrapins and the #24 Ohio State Buckeyes will face off in a Big Ten battle at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Xfinity Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with OSU winning the first 82-67 at home and Maryland taking the second 75-60.
Maryland received a tough blow on Thursday as they fell 64-50 to the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. Forward Donta Scott wasn't much of a difference maker for Maryland; Scott finished with only six points on 3-for-10 shooting in his 30 minutes on the court.
OSU lost a heartbreaker to the Purdue Boilermakers when they met last January, and they left with a heavy heart again on Thursday. The Buckeyes fell just short of Purdue by a score of 71-69. That makes it the first time this season OSU has let down their home crowd. Forward Brice Sensabaugh put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 21 points in addition to five rebounds.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Xfinity Center -- College Park, Maryland
- TV: ESPN
Series History
Maryland have won eight out of their last 12 games against Ohio State.
- Feb 27, 2022 - Maryland 75 vs. Ohio State 60
- Feb 06, 2022 - Ohio State 82 vs. Maryland 67
- Feb 08, 2021 - Ohio State 73 vs. Maryland 65
- Feb 23, 2020 - Ohio State 79 vs. Maryland 72
- Jan 07, 2020 - Maryland 67 vs. Ohio State 55
- Feb 23, 2019 - Maryland 72 vs. Ohio State 62
- Jan 18, 2019 - Maryland 75 vs. Ohio State 61
- Jan 11, 2018 - Ohio State 91 vs. Maryland 69
- Feb 11, 2017 - Maryland 86 vs. Ohio State 77
- Jan 31, 2017 - Maryland 77 vs. Ohio State 71
- Jan 31, 2016 - Maryland 66 vs. Ohio State 61
- Jan 16, 2016 - Maryland 100 vs. Ohio State 65