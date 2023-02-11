Who's Playing

Penn State @ Maryland

Current Records: Penn State 14-10; Maryland 16-8

What to Know

The Maryland Terrapins will be returning home after a two-game road trip. Maryland and the Penn State Nittany Lions will face off in a Big Ten battle at noon ET on Saturday at Xfinity Center. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

The Terrapins were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Tuesday as they fell 63-58 to the Michigan State Spartans. Maryland got double-digit scores from four players: guard Jahmir Young (17), guard Hakim Hart (12), forward Julian Reese (11), and forward Donta Scott (10).

Meanwhile, Penn State was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Wednesday as they fell 79-74 to the Wisconsin Badgers. Despite the loss, Penn State got a solid performance out of guard Seth Lundy, who had 14 points along with nine rebounds.

The losses put Maryland at 16-8 and the Nittany Lions at 14-10. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Terrapins rank 27th in college basketball when it comes to turnovers per game, with only 10.9 on average. Less enviably, Penn State is 359th worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 9.5 on average.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Xfinity Center -- College Park, Maryland

Xfinity Center -- College Park, Maryland TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Penn State have won six out of their last ten games against Maryland.