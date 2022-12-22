Who's Playing

St. Peter's @ Maryland

Current Records: St. Peter's 6-5; Maryland 8-3

What to Know

The Maryland Terrapins will stay at home another game and welcome the St. Peter's Peacocks at 6:30 p.m. ET Dec. 22 at Xfinity Center. The Peacocks should still be feeling good after a win, while Maryland will be looking to get back in the win column.

The Terrapins entered their contest against the UCLA Bruins last week without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. Maryland found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 87-60 punch to the gut against UCLA. It was supposed to be a close matchup, and Maryland was supposed to come out on top, but neither of those things ended up happening. Guard Ian Martinez (16 points) was the top scorer for Maryland.

Meanwhile, the Peacocks beat the Quinnipiac Bobcats 63-56 on Sunday.

The Terrapins simply couldn't be stopped when the teams previously met two seasons ago, as they easily beat St. Peter's at home 90-57. Will Maryland repeat their success, or does St. Peter's have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 6:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Xfinity Center -- College Park, Maryland

Xfinity Center -- College Park, Maryland TV: Big Ten Network

Series History

Maryland have won both of the games they've played against St. Peter's in the last eight years.