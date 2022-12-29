Who's Playing

UMBC @ Maryland

Current Records: UMBC 9-4; Maryland 9-3

What to Know

The Maryland Terrapins' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the UMBC Retrievers at 7 p.m. ET Dec. 29 at Xfinity Center. The Terrapins will be hoping to build upon the 66-45 win they picked up against UMBC when they previously played in December of 2017.

The St. Peter's Peacocks typically have all the answers at home, but last week Maryland proved too difficult a challenge. Maryland was the clear victor by a 75-45 margin over St. Peter's. Among those leading the charge for Maryland was guard Hakim Hart, who had 20 points.

Meanwhile, the Retrievers strolled past the William & Mary Tribe with points to spare last week, taking the contest 78-62.

The Terrapins are the favorite in this one, with an expected 17.5-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (6-2-1), so they might be worth a quick bet.

Their wins bumped Maryland to 9-3 and UMBC to 9-4. Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Xfinity Center -- College Park, Maryland

Xfinity Center -- College Park, Maryland TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $15.00

Odds

The Terrapins are a big 17.5-point favorite against the Retrievers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Terrapins as a 17-point favorite.

Over/Under: -112

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Maryland won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.