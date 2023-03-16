Who's Playing

West Virginia @ Maryland

Regular Season Records: West Virginia 19-14; Maryland 21-12

What to Know

The West Virginia Mountaineers and the Maryland Terrapins are set to clash at 12:15 p.m. ET March 16 at Legacy Arena in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

West Virginia received a tough blow last Thursday as they fell 78-61 to the Kansas Jayhawks. The Mountaineers got double-digit scores from four players: guard Erik Stevenson (13), guard Joe Toussaint (11), forward Tre Mitchell (11), and forward Emmitt Matthews Jr. (10).

Meanwhile, Maryland came up short against the Indiana Hoosiers this past Friday, falling 70-60. Guard Hakim Hart (16 points) was the top scorer for Maryland.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 12:15 p.m. ET

Thursday at 12:15 p.m. ET Where: Legacy Arena -- Birmingham, Alabama

Legacy Arena -- Birmingham, Alabama TV: CBS

CBS Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.