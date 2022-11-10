Who's Playing
Western Carolina @ Maryland
Current Records: Western Carolina 0-1; Maryland 1-0
What to Know
The Western Carolina Catamounts are on the road again on Thursday and play against the Maryland Terrapins at 7 p.m. ET Nov. 10 at Xfinity Center.
The Catamounts received a tough blow on Monday as they fell 68-55 to the Georgia Bulldogs. Vonterius Woolbright just could not get things rolling his way, playing for 30 minutes but putting up just seven points on 2-for-11 shooting and four turnovers.
Meanwhile, if there were any doubts why Maryland was a heavy favorite Monday, the team quickly laid those doubts to rest. They put the hurt on the Niagara Purple Eagles with a sharp 71-49 win. The Terrapins' Donta Scott looked sharp as he had 18 points in addition to six rebounds.
Maryland's victory lifted them to 1-0 while Western Carolina's loss dropped them down to 0-1. We'll see if Maryland can repeat their recent success or if Western Carolina bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Xfinity Center -- College Park, Maryland
- TV: BTN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.