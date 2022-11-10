Who's Playing

Western Carolina @ Maryland

Current Records: Western Carolina 0-1; Maryland 1-0

What to Know

The Western Carolina Catamounts are on the road again on Thursday and play against the Maryland Terrapins at 7 p.m. ET Nov. 10 at Xfinity Center.

The Catamounts received a tough blow on Monday as they fell 68-55 to the Georgia Bulldogs. Vonterius Woolbright just could not get things rolling his way, playing for 30 minutes but putting up just seven points on 2-for-11 shooting and four turnovers.

Meanwhile, if there were any doubts why Maryland was a heavy favorite Monday, the team quickly laid those doubts to rest. They put the hurt on the Niagara Purple Eagles with a sharp 71-49 win. The Terrapins' Donta Scott looked sharp as he had 18 points in addition to six rebounds.

Maryland's victory lifted them to 1-0 while Western Carolina's loss dropped them down to 0-1. We'll see if Maryland can repeat their recent success or if Western Carolina bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Xfinity Center -- College Park, Maryland

Xfinity Center -- College Park, Maryland TV: BTN Plus

BTN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.