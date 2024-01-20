Who's Playing

George Wash. Colonials @ Massachusetts Minutemen

Current Records: George Wash. 14-3, Massachusetts 11-6

George Wash. has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The George Wash. Colonials and the Massachusetts Minutemen will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 12:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Mullins Center. Massachusetts is favored, but seeing as the odds didn't stop George Wash. in their last game, maybe the squad has another upset up their sleeve.

Last Monday, the Colonials were able to grind out a solid win over the Patriots, taking the game 75-62.

Darren Buchanan Jr. was the offensive standout of the match as he scored 21 points along with nine rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of James Bishop IV, who scored 20 points along with six rebounds.

Massachusetts has been a dominant force so far, but they're in the middle of a mini-slump at the moment. They lost 79-78 to the Ramblers on a last-minute free throw From Philip Alston. Massachusetts found out winning isn't easy when you don't work as a unit and rack up ten fewer assists than your opponent.

Despite the loss, Massachusetts got a solid performance out of Josh Cohen, who scored 28 points along with eight rebounds. The contest was Cohen's third in a row with at least 22.4 points. Jaylen Curry was another key contributor, scoring 18 points.

The Colonials are on a roll lately: they've won eight of their last nine matches, which provided a nice bump to their 14-3 record this season. As for the Minutemen, their loss was their fifth straight on the road dating back to last season, which bumped their record down to 11-6.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: George Wash. have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.8 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Massachusetts struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.9 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

George Wash. beat Massachusetts 81-73 in their previous matchup back in January of 2023. The rematch might be a little tougher for George Wash. since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Massachusetts is a big 7.5-point favorite against George Wash., according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Minutemen as a 6.5-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 160 points.

Series History

George Wash. has won 8 out of their last 9 games against Massachusetts.