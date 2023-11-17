Who's Playing

Harvard Crimson @ Massachusetts Minutemen

Current Records: Harvard 3-0, Massachusetts 2-0

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: William D. Mullins Center -- Amherst, Massachusetts

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on fuboTV

The Harvard Crimson will head out on the road to face off against the Massachusetts Minutemen at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at William D. Mullins Center. The pair are sauntering into the matchup backed by comfortable wins in their prior games.

Harvard had already won two in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 20.5 points), and they went ahead and made it three on Tuesday. Everything went their way against the Huskies as the Crimson made off with a 80-56 victory. The over/under was set at 135.5 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Meanwhile, the Minutemen made easy work of the Bobcats on Monday and carried off a 102-81 win. That's two games straight that Massachusetts has won by exactly 21 points.

Massachusetts got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Matt Cross out in front who earned 19 points. Another player making a difference was Rahsool Diggins, who earned 22 points.

Their wins bumped the Crimson to 3-0 and the Minutemen to 2-0.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Harvard have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 42.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Massachusetts struggles in that department as they've been averaging 39 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Harvard couldn't quite finish off Massachusetts in their previous matchup back in December of 2022 and fell 71-68. Can Harvard avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Massachusetts has won 4 out of their last 7 games against Harvard.