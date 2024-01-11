Halftime Report

After a tough loss on the road their last time out, Massachusetts looks much better today on their home court. They have jumped out to a quick 32-31 lead against La Salle.

Massachusetts came into the match with some extra motivation after the loss they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

La Salle Explorers @ Massachusetts Minutemen

Current Records: La Salle 10-5, Massachusetts 10-4

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Atlantic 10 matchup on schedule as the La Salle Explorers and the Massachusetts Minutemen are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on January 10th at William D. Mullins Center. Massachusetts is favored, but seeing as the odds didn't stop La Salle in their last game, maybe the team has another upset up their sleeve.

Last Saturday, the Explorers were able to grind out a solid win over the Rams, taking the game 81-76.

Among those leading the charge was Daeshon Shepherd, who scored 15 points along with eight rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Rokas Jocius, who scored 14 points along with six rebounds and three blocks.

Meanwhile, after a string of four wins, Massachusetts' good fortune finally ran out on Sunday. They took a 64-60 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Flyers. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Massachusetts in their matchups with Dayton: they've now lost eight in a row.

Despite the loss, Massachusetts had strong showings from Matt Cross, who dropped a double-double on 18 points and 14 rebounds, and Josh Cohen, who scored 15 points along with nine rebounds. Less helpful for Massachusetts was Rahsool Diggins' abysmal 0-10 three-point shooting.

Even though they lost, Massachusetts were smashing the offensive glass and finished the game with 20 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Dayton only pulled down six offensive rebounds.

The Explorers' victory bumped their record up to 10-5. As for the Minutemen, their defeat dropped their record down to 10-4.

Fans should be in for an exciting game on Wednesday as both teams are among the highest scoring teams in the league right now. La Salle hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 77 points per game. However, it's not like Massachusetts struggles in that department as they've been averaging 82.1 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

La Salle was able to grind out a solid win over Massachusetts when the teams last played back in February of 2023, winning 86-72. The rematch might be a little tougher for La Salle since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Massachusetts is a big 9.5-point favorite against La Salle, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Minutemen as a 10.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 154.5 points.

Series History

Massachusetts has won 6 out of their last 10 games against La Salle.