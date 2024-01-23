Who's Playing

Saint Joseph's Hawks @ Massachusetts Minutemen

Current Records: Saint Joseph's 12-6, Massachusetts 12-6

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, January 23, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Mullins Center -- Amherst, Massachusetts

Mullins Center -- Amherst, Massachusetts Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Saint Joseph's has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Saint Joseph's Hawks and the Massachusetts Minutemen will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Mullins Center. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

On Saturday, the Hawks skirted by the Dukes 71-69 on a last-minute layup from Cameron Brown with but a second left in the second quarter.

Saint Joseph's can attribute much of their success to Christ Essandoko, who dropped a double-double on 21 points and 12 rebounds. Those 12 rebounds set a new season-high mark for him.

Even though Massachusetts has not done well against George Wash. recently (they were 1-8 in their previous nine matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Saturday. The Minutemen walked away with an 81-67 victory over the Colonials. The score was all tied up 31-31 at the break, but Massachusetts was the better team in the second half.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Massachusetts to victory, but perhaps none more so than Rahsool Diggins, who scored 25 points along with five assists. Those 25 points set a new season-high mark for him. The team also got some help courtesy of Josh Cohen, who dropped a double-double on 15 points and 12 rebounds.

The Hawks' win bumped their record up to 12-6. As for the Minutemen, their win was their seventh straight at home, which pushed their record up to 12-6.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Saint Joseph's have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Massachusetts struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.8 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Saint Joseph's beat Massachusetts 74-68 in their previous matchup back in January of 2023. The rematch might be a little tougher for Saint Joseph's since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Massachusetts has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Saint Joseph's.