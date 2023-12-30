Who's Playing

Siena Saints @ Massachusetts Minutemen

Current Records: Siena 2-10, Massachusetts 8-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET Where: William D. Mullins Center -- Amherst, Massachusetts

William D. Mullins Center -- Amherst, Massachusetts Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After four games on the road, Massachusetts is heading back home. They will finish 2023 at home by hosting the Siena Saints at 1:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at William D. Mullins Center. Massachusetts will be strutting in after a victory while Siena will be stumbling in from a loss.

Massachusetts has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won five matchups by 21 points or more this season. Everything went their way against the Monarchs on Sunday as the Minutemen made off with a 87-65 win. That's two games straight that Massachusetts has won by exactly 22 points.

Among those leading the charge was Josh Cohen, who scored 28 points along with six rebounds. Those 28 points set a new season-high mark for him. Another player making a difference was Matt Cross, who scored 14 points along with seven rebounds and five assists.

Meanwhile, Siena's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Friday after their fifth straight loss. They fell to the Bears 71-67.

Even though they lost, Siena were working as a unit and finished the game with 18 assists. That's the most assists they've managed all season.

The Minutemen are on a roll lately: they've won four of their last five matches, which provided a nice bump to their 8-3 record this season. As for the Saints, their loss was their eighth straight on the road dating back to last season, which bumped their record down to 2-10.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Massachusetts have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.9 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Siena struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.7 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.