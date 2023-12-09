Who's Playing

UMass Lowell River Hawks @ Massachusetts Minutemen

Current Records: UMass Lowell 6-2, Massachusetts 4-2

What to Know

The UMass Lowell River Hawks will head out on the road to face off against the Massachusetts Minutemen at 12:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at William D. Mullins Center. UMass Lowell might want some stickum for this match since the team gave up 19 turnovers on Tuesday.

UMass Lowell has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won three contests by 33 points or more this season. They took their match at home with ease, bagging a 117-69 victory over the Falcons. Winning is a bit easier when your shooting is a whole 29.7% better than the opposition, as UMass Lowell's was.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Massachusetts last Wednesday, but the final result did not. They fell 81-71 to the Tigers.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Keon Thompson, who scored 19 points. Another player making a difference was Matt Cross, who scored 17 points.

UMass Lowell is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: UMass Lowell have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 41.8 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Massachusetts struggles in that department as they've been averaging 39.2 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Massachusetts is a 3-point favorite against UMass Lowell, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Minutemen as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 150 points.

Massachusetts has won 5 out of their last 6 games against UMass Lowell.