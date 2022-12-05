Who's Playing

Albany @ Massachusetts

Current Records: Albany 3-6; Massachusetts 6-1

What to Know

The Massachusetts Minutemen will be returning home after a two-game road trip. They will take on the Albany Great Danes at 7 p.m. ET on Monday at William D. Mullins Center. UMass will be strutting in after a victory while Albany will be stumbling in from a loss.

On Friday, the Minutemen narrowly escaped with a win as the squad sidled past the Harvard Crimson 71-68. Having forecasted a close win for UMass, the oddsmakers were right on the money. The top scorer for UMass was guard Noah Fernandes (18 points).

Meanwhile, Albany found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 88-62 punch to the gut against the American Eagles on Tuesday.

Albany's defeat took them down to 3-6 while Massachusetts' victory pulled them up to 6-1. Noah Fernandes will be someone to keep an eye on after he had 18 points on Friday. Let's see if he can build on that strong performance or if Albany's defense can bottle him up.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Monday at 7 p.m. ET Where: William D. Mullins Center -- Amherst, Massachusetts

William D. Mullins Center -- Amherst, Massachusetts TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.