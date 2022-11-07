Who's Playing

Central Connecticut State @ Massachusetts

What to Know

The Central Connecticut State Blue Devils and the Massachusetts Minutemen will face off at 7:30 p.m. ET November 7th at William D. Mullins Center to kick off their 2022 seasons. Returning after a rocky 8-24 year, the Blue Devils are aiming to prove that the past does not define them. Likewise, last year was nothing to brag about for UMass (15-17), so the team is looking forward to a new start.

Two last-season stats to keep an eye on: Central Connecticut State could only manage to knock down 39.30% of their shots, making them 351st worst (bottom 101%) in college basketball in field goal percentage. UMass experienced some struggles of their own as theys allowed their opponents to shoot an average of 48.50% from the floor, which was the 352nd highest shooting percentage allowed (top 101%) in college basketball. So maybe these sore spots will just cancel each other out if things haven't changed too much in the offseason.

When: Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET

William D. Mullins Center -- Amherst, Massachusetts

Series History

Massachusetts won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.