Who's Playing
Colorado @ Massachusetts
Current Records: Colorado 2-1; Massachusetts 1-1
What to Know
The Colorado Buffaloes will take on the Massachusetts Minutemen at 1:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at HTC Center. Colorado should still be riding high after a win, while UMass will be looking to regain their footing.
The Buffaloes didn't have too much trouble with the Tennessee Volunteers on Sunday as they won 78-66. The top scorer for Colorado was guard KJ Simpson (23 points).
Meanwhile, the matchup between UMass and the Towson Tigers last week was not a total blowout, but with UMass falling 67-55 at home, it was darn close to turning into one. One thing holding the Minutemen back was the mediocre play of RJ Luis, who did not have his best game: he played for 25 minutes but put up just three points on 0-for-10 shooting.
Massachusetts' defeat took them down to 1-1 while Colorado's victory pulled them up to 2-1. KJ Simpson will be someone to keep an eye on after he dropped a double-double on 23 points and ten boards on Sunday. Let's see if he can build on that strong performance or if Massachusetts' defense can bottle him up.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 1:30 p.m. ET
- Where: HTC Center -- Conway, South Carolina
- TV: ESPN University
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.