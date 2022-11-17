Who's Playing

Colorado @ Massachusetts

Current Records: Colorado 2-1; Massachusetts 1-1

What to Know

The Colorado Buffaloes will take on the Massachusetts Minutemen at 1:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at HTC Center. Colorado should still be riding high after a win, while UMass will be looking to regain their footing.

The Buffaloes didn't have too much trouble with the Tennessee Volunteers on Sunday as they won 78-66. The top scorer for Colorado was guard KJ Simpson (23 points).

Meanwhile, the matchup between UMass and the Towson Tigers last week was not a total blowout, but with UMass falling 67-55 at home, it was darn close to turning into one. One thing holding the Minutemen back was the mediocre play of RJ Luis, who did not have his best game: he played for 25 minutes but put up just three points on 0-for-10 shooting.

Massachusetts' defeat took them down to 1-1 while Colorado's victory pulled them up to 2-1. KJ Simpson will be someone to keep an eye on after he dropped a double-double on 23 points and ten boards on Sunday. Let's see if he can build on that strong performance or if Massachusetts' defense can bottle him up.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 1:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 1:30 p.m. ET Where: HTC Center -- Conway, South Carolina

HTC Center -- Conway, South Carolina TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.