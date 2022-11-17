Who's Playing

Colorado @ Massachusetts

Current Records: Colorado 2-1; Massachusetts 1-1

What to Know

The Colorado Buffaloes will take on the Massachusetts Minutemen at 1:30 p.m. ET Thursday at HTC Center. The Buffaloes should still be riding high after a win, while UMass will be looking to right the ship.

Colorado didn't have too much trouble with the Tennessee Volunteers on Sunday as they won 78-66. Guard KJ Simpson was the offensive standout of the contest for Colorado, posting a double-double on 23 points and ten boards.

Meanwhile, UMass received a tough blow last Thursday as they fell 67-55 to the Towson Tigers. RJ Luis wasn't much of a difference maker for UMass; Luis played for 25 minutes but put up just three points on 0-for-10 shooting.

The Buffaloes are expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Grambling Tigers Nov. 11 easily too and instead slipped up with an 83-74. In other words, don't count the Minutemen out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 1:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 1:30 p.m. ET Where: HTC Center -- Conway, South Carolina

HTC Center -- Conway, South Carolina TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Buffaloes are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Minutemen, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Buffaloes as a 6.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.