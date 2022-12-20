Who's Playing

Dartmouth @ Massachusetts

Current Records: Dartmouth 4-9; Massachusetts 8-3

What to Know

The Dartmouth Big Green will hit the road for the fourth straight game as they head to William D. Mullins Center at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday. Neither of these teams found much success offensively their last time out, scoring well below their season averages.

It was close but no cigar for the Big Green as they fell 59-55 to the South Florida Bulls this past Friday. A silver lining for Dartmouth was the play of Dame Adelekun, who had 19 points in addition to seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Massachusetts Minutemen received a tough blow this past Saturday as they fell 62-44 to the North Texas Mean Green. Massachusetts' defeat came about despite a quality game from forward Matt Cross, who posted a double-double on 19 points and 13 boards.

Dartmouth have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 13-point spread they are up against. Those who got lucky with them against the spread this past Friday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the squad has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

Both teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses last week. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: William D. Mullins Center -- Amherst, Massachusetts

William D. Mullins Center -- Amherst, Massachusetts Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $11.11

Odds

The Minutemen are a big 13-point favorite against the Big Green, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Minutemen as a 12.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.