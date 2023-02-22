Who's Playing

Dayton @ Massachusetts

Current Records: Dayton 18-9; Massachusetts 14-13

What to Know

The Dayton Flyers won both of their matches against the Massachusetts Minutemen last season (82-61 and 75-72) and are aiming for the same result Wednesday. The Flyers and UMass will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 7 p.m. ET at William D. Mullins Center. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

Dayton strolled past the Loyola Chicago Ramblers with points to spare last Friday, taking the matchup 65-49. Dayton can attribute much of their success to forward DaRon Holmes II, who dropped a double-double on 20 points and ten boards, and forward Toumani Camara, who had 17 points along with five rebounds.

Meanwhile, everything went UMass' way against the Rhode Island Rams this past Saturday as they made off with a 69-45 victory. UMass' guard Keon Thompson filled up the stat sheet, picking up 15 points and five assists in addition to six rebounds. Thompson hadn't helped his team much against Loyola Chicago last week, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

The Flyers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 8-point margin of victory. They are currently three-for-three against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

The wins brought Dayton up to 18-9 and UMass to 14-13. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Dayton is stumbling into the game with the 18th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 10.7 on average. UMass has experienced some struggles of their own as they are 47th worst in college basketball in turnovers per game, with 14 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

Odds

The Flyers are a big 8-point favorite against the Minutemen, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Flyers as a 7.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Dayton have won seven out of their last ten games against Massachusetts.