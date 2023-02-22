Who's Playing

Dayton @ Massachusetts

Current Records: Dayton 18-9; Massachusetts 14-13

What to Know

The Massachusetts Minutemen have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Dayton Flyers and are hoping to record their first win since Feb. 3 of 2018. The Minutemen and Dayton will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at William D. Mullins Center. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.

UMass took their contest against the Rhode Island Rams this past Saturday by a conclusive 69-45 score. UMass' guard Keon Thompson filled up the stat sheet, picking up 15 points and five assists along with six rebounds. Thompson had some trouble finding his footing against the Loyola Chicago Ramblers last week, so this was a step in the right direction.

Meanwhile, Dayton didn't have too much trouble with Loyola Chicago on the road this past Friday as they won 65-49. The Flyers' success was spearheaded by the efforts of forward DaRon Holmes II, who posted a double-double on 20 points and ten boards, and forward Toumani Camara, who had 17 points in addition to five boards.

The Minutemen are now 14-13 while Dayton sits at 18-9. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: UMass has only been able to knock down 42.40% percent of their shots, which is the 52nd lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. Dayton's defense has more to brag about, as they they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 39%, which places them ninth in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: William D. Mullins Center -- Amherst, Massachusetts

William D. Mullins Center -- Amherst, Massachusetts TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Series History

Dayton have won seven out of their last ten games against Massachusetts.