Who's Playing
Rhode Island @ Massachusetts
Current Records: Rhode Island 6-10; Massachusetts 10-6
What to Know
The Rhode Island Rams and the Massachusetts Minutemen will face off in an Atlantic 10 clash at 4:30 p.m. ET Jan. 14 at William D. Mullins Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with Rhode Island winning the first 81-68 on the road and UMass taking the second 78-67.
The St. Bonaventure Bonnies typically have all the answers at home, but on Wednesday the Rams proved too difficult a challenge. Rhode Island escaped with a win by the margin of a single free throw, 68-67. Their guard Ishmael Leggett did his thing and dropped a double-double on 23 points and 14 boards.
Speaking of close games: UMass was just a bucket shy of a victory on Wednesday and fell 78-77 to the La Salle Explorers. UMass got double-digit scores from five players: guard Noah Fernandes (15), guard RJ Luis (14), forward Matt Cross (13), forward Dyondre Dominguez (12), and forward Wildens Leveque (10).
The Rams are expected to lose this next one by 6.5. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money on Rhode Island's opponents whenever they hit the road.
Rhode Island is now 6-10 while the Minutemen sit at 10-6. Two stats to keep an eye on: Rhode Island is 29th worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 11.3 on average. UMass has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the contest with the 49th most turnovers per game in college basketball, having accrued 14.3 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET
- Where: William D. Mullins Center -- Amherst, Massachusetts
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $15.00
Odds
The Minutemen are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Rams, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Rhode Island have won nine out of their last 15 games against Massachusetts.
- Feb 05, 2022 - Massachusetts 78 vs. Rhode Island 67
- Jan 15, 2022 - Rhode Island 81 vs. Massachusetts 68
- Feb 06, 2021 - Massachusetts 75 vs. Rhode Island 63
- Jan 13, 2021 - Massachusetts 80 vs. Rhode Island 78
- Mar 07, 2020 - Rhode Island 64 vs. Massachusetts 63
- Feb 04, 2020 - Rhode Island 73 vs. Massachusetts 67
- Mar 09, 2019 - Rhode Island 94 vs. Massachusetts 75
- Jan 27, 2019 - Massachusetts 77 vs. Rhode Island 70
- Jan 30, 2018 - Rhode Island 85 vs. Massachusetts 83
- Jan 17, 2018 - Rhode Island 73 vs. Massachusetts 51
- Feb 07, 2017 - Rhode Island 70 vs. Massachusetts 62
- Jan 15, 2017 - Rhode Island 79 vs. Massachusetts 77
- Mar 10, 2016 - Massachusetts 67 vs. Rhode Island 62
- Mar 03, 2016 - Rhode Island 68 vs. Massachusetts 50
- Feb 02, 2016 - Massachusetts 61 vs. Rhode Island 56