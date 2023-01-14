Who's Playing

Rhode Island @ Massachusetts

Current Records: Rhode Island 6-10; Massachusetts 10-6

What to Know

The Rhode Island Rams and the Massachusetts Minutemen will face off in an Atlantic 10 clash at 4:30 p.m. ET Jan. 14 at William D. Mullins Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with Rhode Island winning the first 81-68 on the road and UMass taking the second 78-67.

The St. Bonaventure Bonnies typically have all the answers at home, but on Wednesday the Rams proved too difficult a challenge. Rhode Island escaped with a win by the margin of a single free throw, 68-67. Their guard Ishmael Leggett did his thing and dropped a double-double on 23 points and 14 boards.

Speaking of close games: UMass was just a bucket shy of a victory on Wednesday and fell 78-77 to the La Salle Explorers. UMass got double-digit scores from five players: guard Noah Fernandes (15), guard RJ Luis (14), forward Matt Cross (13), forward Dyondre Dominguez (12), and forward Wildens Leveque (10).

The Rams are expected to lose this next one by 6.5. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money on Rhode Island's opponents whenever they hit the road.

Rhode Island is now 6-10 while the Minutemen sit at 10-6. Two stats to keep an eye on: Rhode Island is 29th worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 11.3 on average. UMass has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the contest with the 49th most turnovers per game in college basketball, having accrued 14.3 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET Where: William D. Mullins Center -- Amherst, Massachusetts

William D. Mullins Center -- Amherst, Massachusetts Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $15.00

Odds

The Minutemen are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Rams, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Rhode Island have won nine out of their last 15 games against Massachusetts.