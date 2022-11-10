Who's Playing

Towson @ Massachusetts

Current Records: Towson 1-0; Massachusetts 1-0

What to Know

The Massachusetts Minutemen will stay at home another game and welcome the Towson Tigers at 7 p.m. ET Nov. 10 at William D. Mullins Center.

UMass made easy work of the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils on Monday and carried off a 94-67 win. It should come as no surprise that the experts had more or less unanimously put their money on the Minutemen.

Meanwhile, Towson didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Albany Great Danes on Monday, but they still walked away with a 67-62 victory.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 1-0. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when UMass and Towson clash.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: William D. Mullins Center -- Amherst, Massachusetts

William D. Mullins Center -- Amherst, Massachusetts Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.