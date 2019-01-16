How to watch MaxPreps MLK Classic hosted by De La Salle on CBS Sports Digital
Some of the best high school players in the country will be playing on Monday
De La Salle's reputation precedes it in football, but the Northern California school also has a vaunted basketball team. On Monday, Saint Mary's College and De La Salle will be hosting the MaxPreps MLK Classic, which features six games. De La Salle will find itself pitted against San Joaquin Memorial, which features the No. 2 junior recruit in the country Jalen Green.
Other games include Campolindo vs. St. Joseph-St. Vincent; James Logan vs. Present Grove; Moreau Catholic vs. Riverside Notre Dame; St. John Bosco vs. Modesto Christian; and No. 15 Salesian College Prep vs. Bishop O'Dowd. It'll be a lot of good basketball featuring tomorrow's stars and seven of the top 15 teams in Northern California, so it's well worth checking out.
This season, Green is averaging 33 points per game, eight rebounds per game, five assists per game and 1.5 steals per game. he's proven to be a great asset for San Joaquin, and he has offers from school such as Kentucky, Kansas and Arizona.
Here's what you need to know to watch the MaxPreps MLK Classic.
MaxPreps MLK Classic
- Date: Monday, Jan. 21
- Time: 10 a.m. PST
- Location: Saint Mary's College -- Moraga, California
- Stream: SportsLive / De La Salle TV
The SportsLive streaming service, powered by the CBS Interactive Advanced Media division of CBS Sports Digital, gives subscribers unlimited access to thousands of live events and on-demand videos across high school, college and professional sports. In addition to De La Salle content for several sports, users can view other high school live streams, including selected California section championships, as well as several state championships in various sports across the country. Anyone who purchases a subscription to watch the MaxPreps MLK Classic can use that account to view all of the other content on DeLaSalleTV.com, as well as everything at CBSSports.com/SportsLive.
