Longwood Lancers @ McNeese Cowboys

Current Records: Longwood 6-0, McNeese 3-2

When: Sunday, November 24, 2024 at 5:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, November 24, 2024 at 5:30 p.m. ET Where: Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center -- St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands

Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center -- St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands TV: ESPN Plus

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

The McNeese Cowboys will face off against the Longwood Lancers at 5:30 p.m. ET on Sunday at Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center. The Cowboys are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 78.4 points per game this season.

On Friday, McNeese earned a 76-68 victory over Illinois State. The win made it back-to-back victories for the Cowboys.

McNeese's win was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Javohn Garcia, who scored 16 points in addition to seven rebounds. The dominant performance also gave Garcia a new career-high in offensive rebounds (two).

Meanwhile, Longwood waltzed into their match on Friday with five straight wins... but they left with six. They came out on top against the Blazers by a score of 89-81. The Lancers' offense stepped up their game for this one, as that was the most points they've scored all season.

Longwood got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was Kyrell Luc out in front who scored 14 points plus five rebounds and two blocks. Michael Christmas was another key player, going 5 for 7 en route to 17 points.

McNeese now has a winning record of 3-2. As for Longwood, their win bumped their record up to 6-0.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. McNeese hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 78.4 points per game. However, it's not like Longwood struggles in that department as they've been averaging 76.3. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.