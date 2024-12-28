Who's Playing

New Orleans Privateers @ McNeese Cowboys

Current Records: New Orleans 2-9, McNeese 6-5

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 28, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 28, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET Where: The Legacy Center -- Lake Charles, Louisiana

The Legacy Center -- Lake Charles, Louisiana Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

McNeese is preparing for their first Southland matchup of the season on Saturday. They and the New Orleans Privateers will face off at 5:00 p.m. ET at The Legacy Center. The Cowboys are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 75.5 points per game this season.

McNeese will bounce into Saturday's matchup after (finally) beating Louisiana, who they had gone 1-8 against in their nine prior meetings. McNeese walked away with a 64-56 victory over Louisiana on Sunday.

Even though they won, McNeese struggled to work together and finished the game with only four assists. They were dismantled by their opponents in that department as Louisiana posted 12.

Meanwhile, New Orleans' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Sunday after their fifth straight defeat. They took an 86-70 bruising from LSU.

The losing side was boosted by James White, who dropped a double-double on 24 points and 11 rebounds. He had some trouble finding his footing against Texas on Thursday, so this was a nice turnaround.

McNeese now has a winning record of 6-5. As for New Orleans, their loss dropped their record down to 2-9.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: McNeese has been crazy accurate this season, having made 48.1% of their field goals per game. It's a different story for New Orleans, though, as they've only made 38.5% of their field goals this season. Given McNeese's sizable advantage in that area, New Orleans will need to find a way to close that gap.

McNeese took their win against New Orleans in their previous matchup back in March by a conclusive 81-57. Does McNeese have another victory up their sleeve, or will New Orleans turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

McNeese and New Orleans both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.