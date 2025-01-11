Who's Playing

Nicholls Colonels @ McNeese Cowboys

Current Records: Nicholls 9-6, McNeese 10-5

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 5 p.m. ET Where: The Legacy Center -- Lake Charles, Louisiana

The Legacy Center -- Lake Charles, Louisiana TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $17.00

What to Know

Colonels fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game on Saturday as the odds are decidedly against them. Their road trip will continue as they head out to face the McNeese Cowboys at 5:00 p.m. ET at The Legacy Center. The two teams are strolling into their matchups after big wins in their previous games.

Nicholls will head into Monday's contest on the come-up: they were handed a two-point defeat in their last game, but they sure didn't let that happen against East Texas A&M on Monday. Nicholls blew past East Texas A&M 83-61.

Nicholls was working as a unit and finished the game with 21 assists. That's the most assists they've posted since back in February of 2024.

Meanwhile, McNeese came tearing into Monday's match with four straight wins (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 20 points) and they left with even more momentum. Everything went their way against the Demons as they made off with a 92-69 win. The Cowboys have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won six matchups by 19 points or more this season.

Nicholls is on a roll lately: they've won seven of their last nine contests, which provided a nice bump to their 9-6 record this season. As for McNeese, their victory was their third straight on the road, which pushed their record up to 10-5.

While fans of both were happy after their last outing, their bettors probably weren't as neither team covered. Going forward, McNeese is probably looking forward to this one considering their 16 advantage in the spread. This contest will be their sixth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 4-1 against the spread).

Nicholls lost to McNeese on the road by a decisive 92-76 margin in their previous meeting back in March of 2024. Can Nicholls avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

McNeese is a big 16-point favorite against Nicholls, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 16-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 139.5 points.

Series History

Nicholls has won 6 out of their last 10 games against McNeese.